Rose A. Svitko (nee Horvatich)

WHITING/PORTAGE - Rose A. Svitko (nee Horvatich) 91 of Portage, formerly of Whiting, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard L. Svitko who passed away April 2, 2003. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn (Bill) Pawlicki, James, Laura (Brad) York, Bernie (Linda), Michele Yager, Rose (Martin) Gorski and the late Lois (Dino) Ciancanelli; grandchildren, Tiffany (Paul Heath) Svitko, Adam (Michael) Knoerzer, Kelly (Sam) Huffman, Bryan (Erica) Gorski, Melissa Gorski, Jeremy (April) York and Chad (Kim) York; great grandchildren, Max LaBounty, Finn Heath, Mila Huffman, Julia, Alton and Valerie Gorski, Dade and Phoenix York.

Rose was known for, above else, the love she had for her family and friends. She cared for countless family members in times of need and wanted nothing more than for her family to be close. Rose was an especially gifted artist and her talents were immeasurable. Whether as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother or friend, love was at the center of her being. She will be remembered for her generous and loving nature and her ability to make everyday special. She will be missed and loved each and every day.

A private family service was held at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating. Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Memorials in Rose's name may be made to the the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394. www.baranfh.com