Rose M. Franko (nee Matusiak)

PORTAGE, IN - Rose M. Franko (nee Matusiak), age 93 of Portage, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Survived by seven children: Linda (late Woodie) Brasher, Helen Franko, Rose (late Paul) Ames, Diana Franko, John (Dawn) Franko, Mary (Joseph) Rodriguez, Joseph Franko; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Theresa Carpenter, Anna Breyfogle; brother-in-law James (Patti) Franko. Preceded in death by husband, Paul J. Franko; son, Paul J. Franko, Jr.; daughter, Victoria Franko.

Rose was a long-time member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Merrillville. She was a member of Lions Club Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 430, and sang with the funeral choir at SS. Pater & Paul.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 a.m. from SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville.

