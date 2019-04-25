Rose Marie Anderson

GRIFFITH, IN - Rose Marie Anderson, 74, longtime resident of Griffith, went to be with our Lord on holy Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beautiful and loving wife of 55 years to Chuck Anderson. Loving and proud mother of Craig Anderson (Paula), Michael Anderson (Claudia) and Laura Anderson, and a wonderful grandmother to Ethan, Lilly, Isabella, Gabriel and grand-dog Spotty. Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Mindock and Genevieve Kurpela, step-father Edward Styka and sister Carol (Jim) Marrant.

Originally from Calumet City, IL, Rose graduated in 1962 from Thornton Fractional North High School and was thrilled to serve as the editor-in-chief of her school newspaper. She attended Loyola University and became Secretary to the vice president at NIPSCO. In later years, she did grant research and then had the great pleasure of managing the archives held at Purdue University NW, Hammond, IN before retiring.

Rose was a member of St. Mary Church in Griffith for over five decades. She served as a lector, participated in many activities, including the Garden Club and Western Days Festival, and radiated joy every Sunday as a member of her beloved choir.

In 1984 she was professed as a member of the Secular Franciscan Order, Our Lady of Lourdes Fraternity. She served as president and secretary, served on several committees and, for many years, prepared their monthly newsletter. Rose was an early volunteer and worker when the Order established St. Clare's Soup Kitchen at Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake, IN. Serving others in the footsteps of St. Francis was one of the great joys of her life.

Throughout her 74 years, she enjoyed fishing at the cottage on Cook Lake in Plymouth, IN, gardening, bowling, traveling, music, card games, Chicago Bears football games, pierogi making at Christmastime, and even tried her hand at watercolor and guitar. Rose was the number one cheerleader for her children and grandchildren, supporting them with unconditional love and positivity in every activity and milestone in life.

Most importantly, she loved her God and was strong in her Catholic faith which carried her through trials big and small. Her kind and beautiful smile touched us all and will be forever missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, Griffith, IN with Fr. Mens celebrating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, with a Franciscan Wake Service at 5:00 PM and Prayer Service by Fr. Mens at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Clare's Soup Kitchen. Donations can be made in person at WHITE FUNERAL HOME or online via our Go Fund Me page at: https://www.gofundme.com/rose-anderson-memorial-fund

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.