Rose Marie Tomasich

Rose Marie Tomasich, 86, died peacefully on December 10, 2019 in her home after a short illness. She was surrounded by loving family. Rose was born on July 12, 1933 to Mary (Bahoric) and Matt Tomasich.

She was the devoted sister to Gloria Ruzich, Katherine Mastronardi, and Violet Tomasich, all of whom preceded her in death. She was beloved aunt ("Teta Rosie") to Jennifer Giancola (Ruzich), Suzanne Ruzich (Bryon Downing), Maria Mastronardi (Sean Rhees), Katrina Mastronardi, and Matthew Mastronardi; grandaunt to Robert and Andrew (late) Giancola.

Rose worked for many years as an administrative assistant in Chicago financial firms including Salomon Brothers and CitiGroup. From her retirement in 1998 to the present, she devoted herself to the Catholic community, serving as rectory manager at St. George's Parish on Chicago's East Side. She also enjoyed traveling the world, visiting Europe, South America, and India. She also took pleasure in reading voraciously and completing puzzles. Over the course of her life, Rose's kindness touched many people, and she will be remembered for her generosity, selflessness, as well as her independent spirit.

Visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. George Parish (96th and Ewing Avenue, Chicago). Interment private. Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, Chicago, IL. (773) 768-8800.