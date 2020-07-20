1/
Rose Mary Hoffman
KENNESAW, GA - Rose Mary Hoffman, age 84, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away on July 10, 2020. A long-time resident of Highland, Indiana, she was born in Hammond, Indiana to her late parents John and Julia Slamkowski. Rose Mary attended grade school at Saint Casimir and graduated from Clark High School. While working for Standard Oil in Whiting, she met her late, beloved husband Herbert to whom she was married 51 years. Rose Mary was retired from Purdue University Calumet.

"Rosie" was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her flower garden, making rosaries, and going to the beach. In addition to her parents and husband Herbert, she was preceded in death by her brothers John and Thomas Slamkowski. Rose Mary is survived by her loving children: Daniel (Lori) Hoffman, Julie (Michael) Baranowski, Janet Hoffman, David Hoffman; brother, Edward Slamkowski; sisters-in-law: Kathleen Slamkowski and Terry Slamkowski; grandchildren: Amy, Andrew, Lynn, Rachel; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private Funeral Mass will be held on July 22 at Saint Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Indiana at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rose Mary's favorite charity The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw, GA is in charge of the arrangements. www.dignitymemorial.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pineridge Memorial Park
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704283197
