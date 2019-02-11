Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Murphy.

Rose Murphy

VALPARAISO, IN - Rose Murphy, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born June 22, 1933 in Pittsburg, Illinois, the daughter of Riley and Anna (Drury) LeMay. Rose was a homemaker and a Life Member of the Eagles Lodge #2517. On September 17, 1948 in Pittsburg, she married Billie D. Murphy, who preceded her in death December 5, 2009. Surviving are her children: Joyce (Randel) Pullins and Carolyn Pullins of Valparaiso, Jimmy (Kristine) Murphy of Portage and Timmy (Nan) Murphy of Valparaiso; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Alice Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her parents and other siblings.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso, Pastor Rich Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019, 3:00-7:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home. www.bartholomewnewhard.com