Rose Topp (nee Lang)

ST. JOHN, IN - Rose Topp (nee Lang), age 81, late of St. John, passed away on September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald, Sr. for 43 years. Loving mother of Dena Plesek, Laurie Cornell, Ronald (Holly) Topp, Jr., Steve (Diana) Felling, John (Terri Henn) Topp, Mike (Donna Moore) Felling, James (Terri) Topp, Lori (John Weston) Sorg and Jason (Jen) Topp. Devoted grandmother of 23, cherished great-grandmother of 17 and great-great-grandmother of one. Dearest sister of Beverly (Virgil) Gamblin and Nancy Herman. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Bible League in Crete. Rose volunteered for many church organizations and was a caregiver for the V.A.

Visitation Wednesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block West of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Interment Memory Lanes Memorial Park Crown Point, IN. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com