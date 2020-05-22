Rose V. (Vukovich) Lebeter
Rose V. Lebeter (nee Vukovich) EAST SIDE - Rose V. Lebeter (nee Vukovich), late of Chicago's East Side passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of James E. Lebeter. Loving mother of Sue (Jerry) Kurzinski, Patti Fenner, Debbie (Tommy) Cox. Fond grandmother of Tim (Kara) Fenner, Erin Gomez (David), Jeremy (Becky) Kurzinski, Shaun (Kailey) Marino, Matthew Marino. Great grandmother of Jack, Leah, Anya, Sonya, Aiden, and Reiley. Fond sister of Millie Budimir. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose was a Custom Drapery Seamstress, an avid Bowler, she loved her Portrait Painting and Knitting, Member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Interment Private.

Published in The Times on May 22, 2020.
