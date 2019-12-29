Rosemarie A. Rossman

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemarie A. Rossman, age 77 of Crown Point, passed away on Christmas Day. She is survived by her son: John Rossman; daughter: Suzanne (Brad Tyler) Rossman; grandchildren: Jacob and Rachel Rossman; Kristin Joyce, whom she considered a second daughter; and dear friends: Marge Arndt and Ruth Palis. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her sister: Dorothy Salvaggione.

There will be a memorial visitation from 10:00 AM–11:00 AM with an 11:00 AM service on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, 203 W. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Rosemarie's name to St. Xavier University, 3700 W. 103rd St., Chicago, IL 60655.

Rosemarie valued education and finished her Bachelor's Degree, after raising her family, from St. Xavier University in Chicago. She enjoyed reading, canning, gardening, traveling, writing letters to editors back in the day, her dogs Muffy and Sneakers and cat Sander, gambling at the boats, cherry brandy, and smoking Winston 100s. If ever we couldn't find something in the house, it was either "up her ***" or behind the green curtain. We love you Mom. Rest easy, we have it from here.