Rosemarie Garcia

HIGHLAND, IN - Rosemarie Garcia, age 68 of Highland, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, September 9th, 2019. She is survived by two daughters: Diana M. (fiance Bruce Zuchowski) Garcia and Elizabeth M (Dennis Patterson Jr.) Garcia-Patterson; three grandchildren: Madelyn Rose Hope Garcia, Jesse Thomas Patterson, and Charlie James Patterson; sister: Barbara (Vicente Sr.) Navarro; brothers: Thomas (Lynne) Poe and Michael (Veronica) Poe; many nephews and nieces; dear friends: Norma Montes and Diane Fulmer. She is preceded in death by her loving husband: Jesse James Garcia; parents: Edgar Allen and Elisabeth Poe.

Memorial Mass Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Interment at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. Memorial Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). There will also be a visitation in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Rosemarie, aka Rose or Rosie, was a homemaker and previously employed at Cracker Barrel and Pizza Pizzazz. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Gigi). Rose was a thoughtful, kind, and loving soul who had a smile that would warm your heart. She loved to spend time with her family (especially her grandbabies), talking to her sister Barbara, listening to music, doing arts and crafts, playing Bookworm, being outside, and going for long drives. She fiercely loved her family and friends and will forever be missed.