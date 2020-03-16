Rosemarie Seitzinger

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemarie Seitzinger, age 84, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Rosemarie is survived by her children: Donald (Joy) Seitzinger, Jr., Kimberly Seitzinger and Scott Seitzinger; grandchildren: Donald III (Jenn), Jennifer (Don) Woodard, Megan (Nicholas) Lambert and Abbie Seitzinger; great-grandchildren: Dylan Rose Seitzinger, Hunter Seitzinger, Caden Woodard and Bennett Lambert; brothers: Francis Moore and Tom Moore. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sr.; parents: Vernon and Marie Moore; brothers: Vernon Moore and Don Moore; and sister, Linda McBride.

Upon her retirement from Indiana Bell Telephone, Rosemarie loved babysitting her grandchildren through the years and watching them grow. She was very proud of all of them and loved having them in her life. As time went on, she was devoted to taking care of her husband. She loved traveling, going on adventures, gardening, and never missed an opportunity to go shopping. Rosemarie was loved by so many friends and family she will be missed every day by those who love her. Rest in peace mom, you will always and forever remain in our hearts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE. A Memorial Service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be given in Rosemarie's name to at www.stjude.org/give. Visit Rosemarie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219)663-2500.