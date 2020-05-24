Rosemarie (Cesare) Wach Repay HAMMOND, IN - Rosemarie (Cesare) Wach Repay was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Sicilian immigrant parents, Mary (Piazza) and Vincent Cesare, on April 26, 1918. She passed away on April 16, 2020. Rosemarie was a true Renaissance woman who, over the course of her long and active life, played the violin, sang solo soprano, spoke fluent Italian, was an avid golf player, accomplished card player, and received a certificate in culinary arts. She graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1936 and went on to earn a degree as a registered nurse anesthetist in one of the first graduating classes at Northwestern. She supported her first and second husbands through medical school. Rosemarie is survived by her loving family, daughter, Sharon Kemp, and son, Dr. Joseph (Judi) Repay, five grandchildren: Dr. Robert (Dr. Kim Chaney) Kemp, Dr. Joseph (Dr. Nicoletta) Repay, Julianne (Dr. Lucas) Williams, Dr. Jaclyn (Alex) Voils, Jesse Repay and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Dr. Joseph Wach and Dr. Walter Repay, and her grandson, Sean Kemp. A celebration of Rosemarie's life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store