Rosemary A. (Hampson) Riley
1946 - 2020
Rosemary A. Riley (nee Hampson) VALPARAISO, IN - Rosemary Riley, age 73, passed away on May 24, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on July 10, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Edwin and Rosemary (nee Hubert) Hampson. She was a resident of Valparaiso since 1951. Rosemary was a Kindergarten teacher in Morgan Township for 35 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and Porter County Retired Teachers Association. She is survived by grandson, Dane Anthony Frieden; father, Edwin F. Hampson; brother, Tom Hampson; son-in-law, Tony (Stacy) Frieden. She is preceded in death by Husband, David A. Riley (2012); Daughter, Amy Rose Frieden; Mother, Rosemary A. Hampson; Brother, Jim Hampson. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell Street, Valparaiso, IN. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to be made to First United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing are recommended. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., (219) 462-3125.


Published in The Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
May 29, 2020
I have known Rosemary since Kindergarten and been friends ever since. Remembering the early days in Flint Lake School, playing Wizard and Oz at her house during a tornado scare.....and later in life getting together for our VHS girls reunion at various places across the country. She was a special friend and will be missed. Prayers go to her father, brother, family and friends. RIP Rosemary
Ruth Ann Chapman
Friend
