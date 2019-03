Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary C. Balczo.

DYER, IN - Rosemary C. Balczo, age 73 of Dyer, IN, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Rosemary grew up in Lansing, IL and graduated from TF South High School, Class of 1963. She attended the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL, Class of 1967 and earned a Master's degree from Purdue University. She is survived by her husband, Richard F. of 50 years; son, Richard J. and daughter-in-law Renee; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Brogan and her sister, Rosanna Richmond.

Rosemary was a devout wife, mother, Catholic and friend whose laughter and joy filled every room she entered. She taught at Lafayette Elementary school in Hammond, IN for over 30 years. An avid and lifelong reader, she was active in book, dream and social clubs. She loved to travel, spend time with friends and watch her Chicago Bulls. Her kindness and passion for life will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN with a visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at St. Maria Goretti on Tuesday, March 5 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Niblick officiating.

Dreams are for the dreamers.

