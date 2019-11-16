RoseMary DeWitt (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RoseMary DeWitt.
Obituary
Send Flowers

RoseMary DeWitt

KOUTS, IN - RoseMary DeWitt, 75 of Kouts, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born September 4, 1944 in McDonald, PA to Jon and Margaret (Vincent) Windsheimer. RoseMary is survived by her loving husband of over 37 years, Richard A. DeWitt; children, James R. (Kerry) Brletich, Karen (Steve) Mayo, Beth (Seth) Mullet, Jason (Jennifer) DeWitt, and Jennifer (Jacob) Poole; 18 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and her siblings, Peggy Dempke and James (Tammi) Windsheimer. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, June Stewart and Robert Windsheimer.

A private family gathering will be held following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in The Times on Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.