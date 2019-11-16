RoseMary DeWitt

KOUTS, IN - RoseMary DeWitt, 75 of Kouts, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born September 4, 1944 in McDonald, PA to Jon and Margaret (Vincent) Windsheimer. RoseMary is survived by her loving husband of over 37 years, Richard A. DeWitt; children, James R. (Kerry) Brletich, Karen (Steve) Mayo, Beth (Seth) Mullet, Jason (Jennifer) DeWitt, and Jennifer (Jacob) Poole; 18 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and her siblings, Peggy Dempke and James (Tammi) Windsheimer. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, June Stewart and Robert Windsheimer.

A private family gathering will be held following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.