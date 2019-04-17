Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Dudlack.

Rosemary Dudlack

HEGEWISCH, IL -

Rosemary Dudlack, age 74, late of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved partner of Riccardo Mastrodonato for 32 years. Loving sister and best friend of Carol Dudlack. Also survived by brother, Mitchell (Katheryn) Dudlack. Preceded in death by parents: Michael and Ann (Ronczy) Dudlack. Rosemary will be dearly missed by her companion cats, Freddie and Chitzke.

Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Chapel Service 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com