Rosemary Dutka (nee Ratajczak)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Rosemary Dutka (nee Ratajczak), age 79, late of Hegewisch, passed away February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of James for 61 years. Loving mother of John (Patricia LeBlanc) Dutka, Greg (Ann Melton) Dutka and Linda (Leonard) Witkowski. Devoted grandmother of Leonard, Zachary, Jacob, Tabia, Nina and the late Willie. Cherished great grandmother of Addison. Dearest sister of Barbara (late Richard) Salas, Carol Pagell, Patricia (late Peter) Deskovich, Helen (late Robert) Tylkowski, Joseph (Mary) Ratajczak and late Thomas Ratajczak. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Rosemary was a beautician for many years and frequently gave her customers hand crafted gifts. She was also a retired employee of Trinity Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed bingo, bunco, puzzles and was an avid reader.

Visitation Wednesday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Thursday, February 28, 2019 8:45 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Florian Church. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Cemetery private. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com