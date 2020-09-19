1/
Rosemary E. Petrovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosemary E. Petrovich

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemary E. Petrovich, age 92, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Rosemary is survived by her sister, Dorothea Petrovich; nephews: Michael and Dan (Diann) Petrovich; and nieces: Michelle Hussey and Kerri (Brad) Rule, and their families.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Mary Petrovich; brothers: Michael, Joseph, and Anthony Petrovich; and sisters: Mary and Ann Petrovich.

Rosemary graduated from Crown Point High School in 1946. She worked for Illinois Bell as a Service Representative for 16 years. She then received her Bachelor's Degree and two Master's Degrees from National College of Education in Evanston, IL. Rosemary was a dearly beloved Kindergarten teacher for 37 years at Foreman School in Hobart. Many of her students and their parents kept in touch with her over the years. Rosemary also taught Kindergarten on Sundays at St. Mary's School in Crown Point for over 45 years. She was also a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's for over 20 years. Rosemary was active in many organizations and was President of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, N.C.C.W., Delta Kappa Gamma Educator's Sorority, and the Crown Point Garden Club. She was a member of C.F.U. Lodge 170. Rosemary enjoyed traveling, biking, and playing tennis for over 50 years. She was known for her sweet, loving, caring, and compassionate nature, and for the warmth of her smile. Rosemary was well loved and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

Visit Rosemary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Rosemary was one of the sweetiest and most compassionate patients that I had the pleasure to take care of. She was loved by so many of the staff. I was so glad we were able to get everything done very fast for Dorothea to be next to her side. My condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones, family and friends. She will always be missed. Spread your wings and be free from all your pain; watch over all of the ones that need you during their time of grief. We love you Rosemary!!!
Nurse Kim
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved