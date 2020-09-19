Rosemary E. Petrovich

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemary E. Petrovich, age 92, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Rosemary is survived by her sister, Dorothea Petrovich; nephews: Michael and Dan (Diann) Petrovich; and nieces: Michelle Hussey and Kerri (Brad) Rule, and their families.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Mary Petrovich; brothers: Michael, Joseph, and Anthony Petrovich; and sisters: Mary and Ann Petrovich.

Rosemary graduated from Crown Point High School in 1946. She worked for Illinois Bell as a Service Representative for 16 years. She then received her Bachelor's Degree and two Master's Degrees from National College of Education in Evanston, IL. Rosemary was a dearly beloved Kindergarten teacher for 37 years at Foreman School in Hobart. Many of her students and their parents kept in touch with her over the years. Rosemary also taught Kindergarten on Sundays at St. Mary's School in Crown Point for over 45 years. She was also a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's for over 20 years. Rosemary was active in many organizations and was President of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, N.C.C.W., Delta Kappa Gamma Educator's Sorority, and the Crown Point Garden Club. She was a member of C.F.U. Lodge 170. Rosemary enjoyed traveling, biking, and playing tennis for over 50 years. She was known for her sweet, loving, caring, and compassionate nature, and for the warmth of her smile. Rosemary was well loved and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

Visit Rosemary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.