Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Gutierrez.

Rosemary Gutierrez

HAMMOND, IN -

Rosemary Gutierrez age 46 of Hammond, passed away on Friday March 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Jorge; children: Jorge Gutierrez Jr. and Anjelica Gutierrez; grandson, Anthony Joseph "AJ"; mother, Mary Ellen Perez; siblings: Eduardo (Lupe) Perez Jr., Manuel (Jeannifer) Perez, and Sofia (Frank) Abeyta,; mother-in-law, Olga Gutierrez; brother and sister-in-law's: Gilbert Gutierrez, John Gutierrez, Rick Gutierrez, and Diana (Alvino) Melgoza, and by her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her father Eduardo Perez and father-in-law Merced Gutierrez.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 7:15p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday March 5th from 2:00-7:15p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith, IN.

Rosemary loved BINGO, the Game show Network, Betty Boop, and hosting parties. Rosie was a huge Cub's fan. GO CUBS!

For information, please call (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com