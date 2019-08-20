Rosemary Hiple (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Hiple.
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave
Munster, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rosemary Hiple

MUNSTER, IN - Rosemary Hiple, age 96 of Munster, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She is survived by her children, Paul (Sylvia) Hiple and Leslie (Bruce) Krawczyk; grandchildren, Sarah (Alex) Cardinali, Anna (Zach) Hochgesang and Katie and Matt Krawczyk; great grandchildren, Allie and Leah Hochgesang; daughter-in-law, Janet Hiple; and siblings, James Mackin and Marilyn Toepp. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Mackin; husband, Forrest G. Hiple; son, Mark Hiple; and brother, Robert Mackin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a longtime member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN by Reverend Declan McNicholas. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the church, from 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosemary's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.