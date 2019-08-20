Rosemary Hiple

MUNSTER, IN - Rosemary Hiple, age 96 of Munster, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She is survived by her children, Paul (Sylvia) Hiple and Leslie (Bruce) Krawczyk; grandchildren, Sarah (Alex) Cardinali, Anna (Zach) Hochgesang and Katie and Matt Krawczyk; great grandchildren, Allie and Leah Hochgesang; daughter-in-law, Janet Hiple; and siblings, James Mackin and Marilyn Toepp. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Mackin; husband, Forrest G. Hiple; son, Mark Hiple; and brother, Robert Mackin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a longtime member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN by Reverend Declan McNicholas. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the church, from 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosemary's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net