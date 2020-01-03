Rosemary Kachaturoff (nee Alverez)

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemary Kachaturoff, age 88, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Saturday December 28, 2019. Rosemary is survived by Dan, her loving husband of 62 years; adoring children: Dawn (Bill) Veness, Diann (Tony) Tsikouris, and Dan (Eileen Maloy-Kachaturoff); grandchildren: Angie Tsikouris, Alex (Tifanie) Tsikouris, Dylan Kachaturoff; sisters, Marceline (late Richard) Ciesielski, Edwina (Mike) McHugh; brother, David (Geraldine) Alvarez. Preceded in death by infant daughter, Debra; parents, Fred and Mildred (nee Pavlitza) Alvarez, and brother, Robert Alvarez. Rosemary was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana and graduate of Lew Wallace High School. Her faith brought her to The Four Seasons United Methodist Church where she was an active member for many years. She will be sorely missed by all that she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Saturday, January 4 from 9:00 AM until time of service. For information please visit

www.mycalumetpark.com or call 219-726-5840.