Rosemary M. Chapa SUMAVA RESORTS - Rosemary M.Chapa age 73 of Sumava Resorts, previously of Hobart, Hammond and East Chicago passed away April 29, 2020 in her sister's home surrounded by family and friends after a long illness. Rosemary worked at Channel 7 for several years in her 20s, NIPSCO for 30 years, and then retired. She was the organist at Our Lady of Guadalupe for many years and enjoyed leading many choirs of children and adults alike. She was blessed with the gift of music, and played the piano and the guitar beautifully for many weddings and events at the church. She is best remembered for her love of the arts, and attended many concerts, plays and theatre productions in Chicago throughout her life. She was always active and many evenings could be seen jogging at Block middle schools track where she trained for marathons and the like. She is survived by her twin sister Roselinda Colee, daughter Elizabeth Chapa, granddaughter Briana Nava, brother Jesse (Annie) Martinez, and best friend Marlene Collins. Private visitation and mass to be held at a later date at Our Lady of Guadalupe in East Chicago.



