Rosemary R. Behrens (nee Scherer)

NOBLESVILLE, IN/LANSING, IL - Rosemary R. Behrens (nee Scherer) 82 of Noblesville, IN, formerly a longtime resident of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Westfield, IN. She was the beloved wife of the late Otto J. Behrens who passed away June 17, 2000; loving mother of Maureen (Mike) Behrens Moon and Christine (Kevin) Behrens McShay; many cherished cousins and extended family members. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Cpl. Donald Scherer (Korean Conflict).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 118th St. and LaPorte Ave., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. There is no visitation, funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Rosemary Behrens was born on January 20, 1937 in Whiting, Indiana to Edward and Rose (Ronkowski) Scherer and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954. She was a former tax consultant and "office manager" for H&R Block. She loved animals and enjoyed looking out her window at the deer, fox, squirrels, raccoons and any other visitors that mad their way through her yard. Devoted to her family, Rosemary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated.

