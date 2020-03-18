Rosemary Westerkamp (nee Brach)

MUNSTER, IN - Rosemary Westerkamp (nee Brach), age 73, of Munster, formerly of Portage, IN passed away March 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Jennifer (Nik) Pauly, Gretchen Westerkamp, Heather Harris, Christopher (Lenna) Westerkamp, Matthew (Annie) Westerkamp, Gregory (Kelly) Westerkamp and Brian (Arleen) Westerkamp; beloved grandchildren: Olivia, Ethan, Natasha, Owen, Jackson and Ella; dear brother Edward Brach and sister Barbara Hammonds; numerous special nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

For service information call (219) 864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.