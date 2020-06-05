Rosemond "Ilene" (Hooper) Dance
Rosemond "Ilene" Dance (nee Hooper)

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemond "Ilene" Dance (nee Hooper), age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Ilene is survived by her children: Deborah (Dan) Lessman, David Dance and Bill (Denise) Dance; grandchildren: Meghan Sevel, Molly Bernotus, David R. Dance, Vanessa Arredondo, Paige Dance; great-grandchildren: Ari Sevel, Ava Bernotus, Dawson Dance and McKenzie Luttinen; step-sister, Mary Sue McGown; and her 107 year old mother, Mary Massey, whom she helped to care for; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Jerold Dance; father, Alvin Hooper; step-father, Richard Massey; daughter, Patricia Robbins; and sister, Patricia Scheidt.

Ilene worked in her early years at the mill in Gary, where she met Jerry. Later in life she worked with the entire family at Luke's Market Basket. She was a long-time member of the South Shore Ladies Golf League and had a Hole-in-One on June 8, 1992. Ilene's interests and hobbies included drawing, painting, ceramics, and gardening. She was a great cook, and loved to play and coach softball. While growing up, Ilene also loved to ski.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Funeral Services will be private with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in honor of Ilene to the Lake County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Crown Point.

Visit Ilene's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
I always referred to myself as Ilenes baby cousin because I am the youngest of our generation, and we would often joke that my mother
(Theresa, the youngest of Ilenes mothers generation) left me on Auntie Marys doorstep, because I was so much like my aunt. I idolized my Cousin Ilene when I was little. She always made me feel special and was never sparse on showing her love. I feel such a large hole in my heart, and I dont know what to do with such an empty space. I love you, Ilene.
Your Baby Cuz, Carmella
Renee Carmella Mary Radclyffe
Family
