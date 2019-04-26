Rosie L. Holiday

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rosie L. Holiday, 82, of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Sebo's Nursing Home in Hobart, IN. She leaves to cherish her memory by Jack Holiday; children Czerney (JoAnne) Holiday, Glenda, Donnie and Raymond Holiday; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters Ethel Mae Goodloe of Cherokee AL, Janie (James) Thompson of Levittown PA; brother C.W. (Gladys) Newsome of Muscle Shoals, AL; numerous nieces and nephews who lovingly called her T-Rose and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00am at New Second Baptist Church 3939 Deodar Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Lee Charles Gilliam, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.