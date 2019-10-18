Rosie Lynn Usdowski (2019 - 2019)
Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
321 E. Joliet St.
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Rosie Lynn Usdowski

LOWELL, IN - Rosie Lynn Usdowski was born June 11, 2019. She was called home by God on October 16, 2019. Full of innocence and grace, Rosie's love for the world and others is matched only by the love of her family for her.

Rosie is survived by her parents, Ami Usdowski and Brandon Davenport, who continue to love her more than anything; big sisters, Stella Evie and Cecilia Lillian; grandparents, Annmarie Usdowski, Rich Usdowski, and Jan and Jim Allee; great-grandparents JoAnn Usdowski and Rich Usdowski; aunts and uncles, Julie Usdowski and Nick Parrilli, Madelyn and Ryan Holtzman, Rich and Lynne Usdowski, Jason Cohen, Bobby Davenport, and Michele Cohen; and a large group of cousins that will never forget their "Baby Rosie." Rosie is preceded in death by great-grandparents Stanley and Shirley Mudy, who are watching over and praying for her always. Her family looks forward to joining her one day in God's loving embrace. Rosie's special smile will remain forever in their hearts.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Rosie's life during a gathering of love at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, Cedar Lake, IN, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. October 18, 2019. A mass and funeral service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Crown Point, IN, 10:00 a.m. October 19, 2019. www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Oct. 18, 2019
