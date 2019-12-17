Ross D. Lathrop

CALUMET CITY, IL - Ross D. Lathrop, longtime resident of Calumet City, IL, passed away in Hammond, IN on November 28, 2019. He was 63 years old.

A National Honor Society graduate of TF North HS Class of 74, he was an Academic Scholarship student at Wabash College, Crawfordsville, IN. He later received an AA in Journalism at South Suburban College. His work included many sports articles and stories for multiple regional newspapers. He was also employed as a Text Reviewer for the National Safety Council.

His lifelong interests included spectator sports, Christian-oriented pursuits and Church activities, and his most enduring enthusiasm--music appreciation and music performance; an activity that he pursued until his body was no longer equal to its demands. He was a parishioner at Thorn Creek Reformed Church of South Holland, IL and served repeatedly in their music ministry.

He was pre-deceased by parents Muriel Lathrop and Jesse Lathrop. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Lathrop (formerly Smith, nee Moore), younger sister Jan Velasquez, and youngest brother Eric Lathrop.

Disposition arrangements have been made with CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Pl, Calumet City, IL- and are currently listed as private, at the initiative of the surviving spouse. A remembrance-of-life event is being planned by the surviving siblings of Ross, and will be announced via Social Media.