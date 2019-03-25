Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rousche Jane Olah.

Rousche Jane Olah

LOWELL, IN - Rousche Jane Olah, age 80, of Lowell, IN passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point, IN.

She was born on July, 5, 1938 to the late Anthony and Florence (Stelmaszewski) Klonowski in Milwaukee, WI. On May 14, 1964 she married Danny Olah; he survives.

Rousche was such a caring person. She spent many years substitute teaching and went on to receive her Associates Degree to continue teaching in the Lowell community. She had very special relationships with each and every family member. Many of her interests and hobbies revolved around card games like rummy, pinochle, playing BINGO, talking on the telephone and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of getting to know her.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Danny Olah; sons, Dan (Amanda) Olah of Lowell, IN, Derek (Sage) Olah of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren: Angela, Daniel, Balen, Creed, and Malise Olah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Florence Klonowski.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00PM-8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, Ind. 46322

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on ______AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St. Lowell, IN 46356. Father Rick Holley will officiate. Entombment at the Angels Mausoleum at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens will take place following the funeral service.

Kuiper Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

