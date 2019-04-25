Roy & Clara Jeremiah

In Loving Memory of Our Dear Parents Roy & Clara Jeremiah

One year passed since we bid our last farewell to our mother so very special in all our lives come her 90th year. Gone to be again with our father who we knew as a truly loving, caring remarkable man he now is gone from us the 20th year.

They each remain so deep within our hearts after so many years we and all of our families were so blessed to be able to share along with the endless gifts, such priceless times, of their love for us, our spouses, their grandchildren, great grandchildren, families and friends so rich in faith which they also shared shall remain with us each and every day, forever more.

As with all they had taught us every step along the way we can always be so self-assured they are at last reunited which can only help but to ease the loss we were due to bear.

Eternally Grateful for Such Fond & Loving Memories We Each Hold Day to Day within Our Hearts along with the Love, Faith & Hope We Shall All Meet Once Again through the Grace of Our Lord.