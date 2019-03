Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Coffman.

Roy Coffman

Roy Coffman went home to heaven on March 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Coffman.

Survived by Juanita Coffman (mother), Donna Sinks (sister), Thomas Coffman (brother), and many nieces and nephews. Roy was a member of The Light Of His Way Church in Farmington, New Mexico.

Memorial service will be held at Black Oak Baptist Church, 6502 W. 25th Ave., Gary IN at 6:00 p.m.