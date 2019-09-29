Roy G. Bush

HIGHLAND, IN - Roy G. Bush, age 78, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene Bush, nee Bakker. Loving father of Michael (Mary) Bush, Douglas (Jacki) Bush, Kathi (William) Fulton, and Shelly (Dale) Ketelaar. Grandfather of Melissa (Robert) Terpstra, Jessica (Chris) Romano, Nina (Simon) Siba, Amanda Bush, Bradley Bush, Heather (Joe) Peterson, Britney (Brian) Glemby, Mallory (Josh) Jacobs, Matthew Fulton, Chelsea Fetcko, Kaitlyn (Aaron) Gibson, Chad (Rachel) Ketelaar, and Tiffany Ketelaar; great-grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Alan (Dee) Bush and Darlene (Bob) Mazrimas. Preceded in death by his grandson Douglas H. Bush and his parents George and Frances Bush.

Roy was retired from Pleasant View Dairy in Highland. He served in the past as an Elder and Deacon at New Life C.R.C. and as a Board member for Illiana Christian High School and Highland Christian School.

Visitation Monday, September 30, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Christian Reformed Church – 3010 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN with Rev. Bill Sytsma officiating. Burial at Hope Cemetery – Highland, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Autism Speaks. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at

