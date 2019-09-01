Roy Hansen

NOBLESVILLE, IN - Roy Hansen, Noblesville, IN, formerly of Dyer, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.He is survived by his loving family. Son Greg (Jean) Hansen, daughters Cindy (Brian) McCarty, Terri (Mike) Gilbert. Grandchildren Heather Hansen, Scott (Ashley) and Craig (Kristen) McCarty, and Eric, Alex (Karla), Sarah, and Spencer Gilbert. Three great-granddaughters Samantha McCarty, Maddison and Caroline McCarty. Special friend Eileen Jernberg. Also, sister-in-law Nancy Gronowski (late Gene) and numerous nieces and nephews.He was born in Hammond, IN to the late Rudolph and Eva (Rose) Hansen. He graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1947. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. His professional career he spent at Union Carbide in Whiting, IN till 1976. He then worked for BP in Naperville, IL until his retirement in 1991 as a lab technician.He was a founding member of Grace Lutheran Church in Dyer, IN where he was an elder and loved to play in the Dartball League. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Dyer Fire Department for over 25 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Louise (Young) Hansen, brothers Theodore and Herbert and sister-in-law June Hansen and nephew Robert Hansen.Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with service immediately following at Grace Lutheran Church, 8303 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311. Burial will be at Chapel Lawn in Crown Point, IN. www.fagenmiller.com