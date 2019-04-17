Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy "Joe" Johnston.

Roy "Joe" Johnston

LAKE STATION, IN - Roy "Joe" Johnston, age 59 of Lake Station, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Thursday from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Deacon Jim Christi officiating. At rest Calvary Cemetery.

