Roy McNeil

CROWN POINT, IN - Roy McNeil, age 85 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 after a seven month illness. He was born in Benton, AR, and graduated from Hammond High School. Roy was a supervisor at Lever Bros., Hammond for many years. He served his country in the Army during and after the Korean War. Roy's passions included golf, Notre Dame Football, country music, and old movies. He was the happiest when in the company of family and friends.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Georgene; sons, Dan (Sheri), Mike; daughter,Tammy; sister, Pat (Calvin) Belt; brother, Paul (Patty); stepson, Ron (Debbie) Brindley, Tom Brindley, Gerry (Debbie) Brindley; stepdaughters, Kathy Cheranko, Karen (Steve) Acerra; many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The family extends warmest thanks to the dedicated staff at Symphony of Crown Point, for their humanity. www.burnsfuneral.com