Roy "Jack" Nordyke

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy "Jack" Nordyke.
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
1 E. Wilhelm St.
Schererville, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
1 E. Wilhelm St.
Schererville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roy "Jack" Nordyke

MOROCCO, IN - Roy "Jack" Nordyke, age 82 of Morocco, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Jack) Thompson, Daniel (Tammy) Nordyke and Dale (Tiffany) Nordyke; grandchildren, Molly, Emma, Danielle, Cassidy, Jackie, Katie, Brittany and Mary; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Helton and Judy Johnson; brother, Thomas Nordyke; companion, Rita Dudenski; and ex-wife Victoria (nee Bielak) Nordyke. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Noreen Nordyke; and son, David Nordyke.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 1 E. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Reverend Martin Dobryznski. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Jack was a member of the South Lake Conservation Club, Mohawks Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He loved gardening, fishing and hunting. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.