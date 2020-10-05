Mr. Pratt was truly a jewel and a dedicated leader and ambassador for any cause he represented. At the age of six, I remember looking up to him as this giant man as my gym teacher at Carver School. Later on, I grew to admire and respect him as my "Club Sweetheart" of the City of Gary Federated Womens Club Phyllis Wheatley # 2. He will truly be missed, loved, and remembered by his dedication and commitment to our organization.

Sheryl Triplett-Chambers

