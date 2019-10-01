Fr. Roy T. Beeching

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Fr. Roy T. Beeching, age 71 of Merrillville, passed away September 29, 2019. He attended Holy Angels and was a graduate of Andrean HS class of '66. He served as a priest for several churches including St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, St. Mark, St. Michael, St. Joseph, Sts. Peter and Paul and St. Joan of Arc. Roy was also a Director of Diocesan Cemeteries, Moderator of the Council of Catholic Women and CYO board of directors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Patricia Beeching. Roy is survived by his sister Marcella A. Beeching, cousin Peggy (Ray) Haack, very dear friends Jackie and Tim, and Gerry and Mary Scheub and families.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN, with Right of Reception at 2:00 p.m. and Evening Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul, with additional visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Morning Prayer Service at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church or St. Joseph's Carmelite Home at www.carmelite.org. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with funeral arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com