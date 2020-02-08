Roy W. Miller

HIGHLAND, IN - Roy W. Miller, age 93, of Highland, passed away at Symphony of Dyer, January 31, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his children: Roy (Joan) Miller, Jr., Sandra (James) Randall, Randal (Lorraine) Miller, and Pamela Miller; grandchildren: David (Krissy) Miller, Sara (Matthew) Quinn, James (Michelle) Randall, Jonathon (Jennifer) Randall, Michelle Miller and Alexander Miller. Roy also had 10 great-grandchildren.

A Korean War veteran, Roy spent the majority of his professional career as a research and design engineer in the railcar industry with Stanray Corporation, Thrall Car Company, and Pullman Standard, accumulating fifty patents in his name. He continued to work as a consultant after retirement and served as an expert witness in patent infringement lawsuit trials. He ultimately retired at age 77.

Roy was chairman of the Chicago Association of Mechanical Engineers Calumet and sponsored a chapter of the ASME at Purdue University Northwest. He chaired monthly meetings of the Pullman R&D Retired Engineers club for 12 years. Roy was an avid flight enthusiast and pilot, amassing hundreds of hours of flight time in his prized Cessna 172 airplane which he used for travel and recreation. He was strong in his Catholic faith and an active member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland.

In 2016, Roy moved into Symphony of Dyer assisted living. He became an integral part of the Symphony family, making friends of both the residents and staff. He spent his time chronicling aspects of his life's story and helping the residents of the facility learn about each other through "Know Your Neighbor," a feature article he wrote for the weekly newsletter.

In 2017, Roy had the honor of participating in an Honor Flight to Washington DC along with other Korean War veterans to view the memorials.

Roy was preceded in death by his wives Margaret (nee Smolinski) and Betty (nee Schutt) who was the mother of his four children; his parents, Alexander and Marie Ann (nee Parent) Miller; and his brothers, Charles, Raymond, Edward, Alexander, Robert, and sisters, Bernice Garner, Marie Toughy, and Rosemarie Miller.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. James The Less Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, Indiana. At Rest Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, Indiana. Donations in Roys memory may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, Indiana 46385.

www.duneshospicellc.com

SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com