Royce A. Peterson (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies to you, Sherry and your family! ..."
    - Rich & Claudia Graham
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Kathy Ennis
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Obituary
Royce A. Peterson

HOBART, IN - Royce A. Peterson, age 74, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was born in Gary, IN on October 1, 1945 to the late Lynn and Grace (nee Nelson) Peterson. Royce retired from Purdue Calumet where he worked as the assistant manager of purchasing. He enjoyed home remodeling, golfing, and traveling. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Royce is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sherry (nee Oswald) Peterson of Hobart; children, Bryan (Harthe) Peterson of New Lenox, IL, Marcy Peterson of Lisle, IL; grandchildren Blake and Alec Peterson; and sister, Joyce Cary of Washington.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon McConnell; and his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Royce's honor, to Purdue Northwest Scholarship Fund.

A funeral service with military honors will take place Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Friday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Nov. 7, 2019
