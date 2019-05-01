Ruben B. Shehigian

HAMMOND, IN - Ruben B. Shehigian, 88, of Hammond, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Julie (Simonian); daughter Lisa (David) PeGan; son Ruben B. (Kimberlee) Shehigian Jr.; daughter Nicole (Jeff) Farrell; six grandchildren, Emily PeGan, Amanda (James) Devereaux, Geneva PeGan, Anna Shehigian, Ruben B. Shehigian III, Ian Farrell; brother Frank (Elizabeth) Shehigian; brother-in-law Robert George Simonian; sisters-in-law Sara Simonian and Sylvia Sarkisian; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Melkon and Surpik (Melkonian), sister Mary Wasiak, brother John Shehigian, and sisters-in-law Nettie Aslanian, Geneva Simonian and Helen Boyajian.

Born in Gary and raised in East Chicago, Ruben's life of service to others began as a teen when he worked as a lifeguard. He also worked at the clock house at Inland Steel before going to school each morning. He was a graduate of EC Washington High School, where he lettered in wrestling, won an Indiana State Championship title and was inducted into the East Chicago Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Ruben's wrestling career earned him a scholarship to Michigan State, where he wrestled for four years and lettered at the collegiate level. He remained an active member of the Varsity Club. In 1952 he graduated with a BS in physical education as the foundation for his master's degree in Physical Therapy. Obtaining his PT degree was postponed as he served as a First Lieutenant in the Army 101st Airborne Division, Screaming Eagles, during the Korean War.

After the war, he earned his PT degree from Northwestern University and ultimately became the Director of the Physical Therapy Department at St. Catherine's Hospital for 22 years prior to entering private practice, where he continued his love of helping to rehabilitate others "who don't have the ability to do it alone." He remained in private practice for 32 years, retiring at age 82.

Throughout his life, Ruben was devoted to his family, his patients, his community and his country. He was actively involved in many organizations serving as a Board Member of Indiana Special Olympics, Past President of Indiana Chapter of American Physical Therapy Association, precinct committeeman, member of American Legion Post 369, member of Voiture Forty and Eight Veterans Organization, member of BPO Elks Lodge 981 and the Lions Club International.

A special thank you to the medical personnel of Comfort Care/Hospice of the Calumet Area, especially his caregivers Bernice and Pam.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area and the Share Foundation.

A memorial service will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with visitation with the family at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at 12:00 p.m.