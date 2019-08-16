Ruben Jimenez

RENSSELAER, IN - Ruben Jimenez, age 59 of Rensselaer, passed away August 14, 2019. He retired as a pipefitter from U.S. Steel after over 35 years. Ruben was an avid sports fan, especially the Cubs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Ruben was preceded in death by his father, Federico.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Yolanda (Arnell) Washington, Sabrina Walker; grandchildren, Arnell Ruben, Emilio, Allycia, Izabella; eight siblings; numerous nieces and nephews.

