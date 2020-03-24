Ruby Jean (Tauber) Best

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Jean (Tauber) Best.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ruby Jean Best (nee Tauber)

MERRILLVILLE, IN -

Ruby Jean Best (nee Tauber), age 87, born to Howard and Olive Clifton on August 17, 1932, passed away on March 18, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Beth Best, Brad (Carrie) Best, Mitchell (Christine) Best, Amy (Bob) Morgan and Melissa (Taso) Sakaleros; eleven adoring grandchildren, as well as six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruby Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Best; parents and step-father Ralph Tauber; beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Henry) Stork and JoAnne (Charles) Muller; and nephew, Daniel Kuzemka.

Ruby Jean dedicated her life to the Lord and taught us to be Christ-like examples and to love unconditionally. She surrounded herself with the people and things she loved and was generous to all. She was a darling soul who will be sorely missed by her family, wonderful neighbors and friends.

A private service will be held. Donations in remembrance of Ruby Jean may be given to the Humane Society of Hobart, Southlake Christian Church in Crown Point, or Mission One, a non-profit organization assisting our local veterans. https://m1vets.org.
Published in The Times on Mar. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.