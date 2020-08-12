Ruby M. Metcalf

FRANKLIN, IN - Ruby M. Metcalf, 103, passed away Saturday August 8, 2020 at Christina Place in Franklin, IN. She was born October 16, 1916 in Hebron, IN, the daughter of Wallace and Bessie Shinabarger Tucker. She was a full-time homemaker, enjoying cooking, crafting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by five children: David (Jeanette) Metcalf of Mountain View, MO; Donald (Barbara) Metcalf of Franklin, IN; Daniel (Brenda) Metcalf of Bargersville, IN; Janet (David) Schwanke of Monticello, IN; Joan "Joey" Hepner of Madison, IN; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, and one sister, Lois Joyce of Franklin, IN. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Chester Henderson; late husband, Robert Metcalf (married June 29, 1947); son, Ted Henderson; daughter, Leona Dishman; two brothers: Allen Tucker and Glenn Tucker; one sister, Ella Gullic.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso, IN on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with Pastor Tom Clark officiating a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, Hebron, IN. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com