HOBART, IN - It is with great sadness the family of Rudolf Seyser of Hobart, announces his passing on December 25, 2019. Rudy was born on June 23, 1931 in Sinning, Germany to the late Leonhard and Franziska Seyser. He attended Berufsschule in Neuburg/Donau and worked at the family dairy; in 1958 he came to the U.S. and became a Citizen. He lived with his uncle Karl and aunt Kate Peterson in Crown Point, IN. Rudy worked for Baldwin Piano in Chicago and for Nelson Piano's for many years. His love for music was everyone's joy; his sincere caring made him one of a kind. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years Christel Seyser (nee Bambullis) whom he met at the Saxon Lodge while playing the accordion with his band, "Continental Touch"; his two daughters Christine (Gary) Kostbade and Elizabeth (Scott) Starkey; granddaughter, Devon Starkey; five grandsons, Gary R. Kostbade, Mason Starkey, Colin Kostbade, Jackson Starkey and Tommy Kostbade; sister-in-law, Karin Becker, two nieces, Monika (Scott Melzer) Becker and Anneliese Matthauser of Germany; many more nieces and great nieces and nephews in Germany.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hardy Seyser; brother-in-law, Klaus Becker and sister, Berta Rowe.

Visitation for Rudolf will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Funeral service will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 also at the funeral home. Family burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville on Monday, December 30, 2019.