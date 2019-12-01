Russell Douglas Hodge

PORTAGE, IN - Russell Hodge, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019. A Portage resident and Hobart native, he was best known as the foremost certified arborist in Northwest Indiana and was the owner of Hodge Tree Care. He was a third-generation arborist and had worked in the business his entire life. He was a member of ISA, the International Society of Arborists, the IAA, Indiana Arborist Association, the TCIA, Tree Care Industry Association, and a member of the EAB, the Emerald Ash Bore Task Force. He was also a well known speaker in his field, often speaking for Master Gardener, Nurseryman, and Landscape industry seminars. He was a former columnist published in The Times, and also used to host a local radio show focused on tree and plant health care issues. A 44-year member of Fairhaven Baptist Church in Chesterton, IN, Russell was also an accomplished tuba player and a member of the church's orchestra, the brass ensemble, and previously played with the Valparaiso Community University Concert Band and Windiana Orchestra. He is survived by his loving wife Jennifer Hodge of 29 years, one son Ryan, 26, and his wife Sarah, grandson Caden ,1, and one daughter "Gabby" Gabrielle, 17, his parents, Charles and Linda Hodge of Waynesboro, Virginia, his younger brother Jason Hodge his wife Tonya and three children, of West Haven, Utah, and his youngest brother, Jeremy Hodge his wife Carolyn and five children, of Midland, Virginia. Viewing will be held at White Funeral Home at 10:00a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019.