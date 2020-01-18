Russell "Glenn" Evans

NEW CHICAGO -

Russell "Glenn" Evans, age 88, of New Chicago, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport, OH on May 24, 1931 to the late Russell G. and Hazel E. Evans. Glenn married the love of his life, Eleanor Ogiego, on May 25, 1957 at Assumption BVM Church, where he was a faithful member. Glenn proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a general foreman and retired from LTV Steel. For many years, Glenn was on many bowling leagues and enjoyed golfing with family and friends as well. Glenn enjoyed working in the yard landscaping and tending to his garden. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor (nee Ogiego); four children, Johnny Evans, of Miller Beach, Carol Budgin of Crown Point, Catherine Evans of Miller Beach, and Glenn (Stacy) Evans of LOFS; four grandchildren, Angela (Samuel Gage) Budgin of Denver, CO, Adam Budgin of Chicago, IL, Alexander Budgin of Michigan City, and Andrew Budgin of Valparaiso; brother, Thomas Evans of KS; sister-in-law, Lorraine Gospodarek of Hobart; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family.

Glenn was preceded in death by his three siblings, David "DJ" Evans, Bette Dzunda, and Gene "Bunny" Evans.

In lieu of flowers, mass offerings may be made to the Assumption Church or a donation may be made to the .

Funeral services for Glenn will be Monday, January 20, 2020 beginning with 9:30 a.m. prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., then going in procession for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption BVM, 3530 Illinois St., New Chicago, with Fr. Lourdu Pasala and Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL.

For information, please call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.