Russsell J. Cortright

HIGHLAND, IN - Russell J. Cortright, 71, of Highland, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years JoEllyn, beloved children: James Cortright, Steven Cortright, Katie (Jake) Ewing, dear grandchildren: Abby, Livy Ewing, Jaxon Cortright, sister-in-law: Georgette Gagen, many additional loving family and friends. Russell was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Cortright, and niece Dianne Cortright, and four legged friend Mia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM-5:00 PM.

Russell was a loving husband, father and grandpa, and uncle. Russell was loyal to those he knew, and was always willing to help friends and family.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.