1/
Russell J. Cortright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Russsell J. Cortright

HIGHLAND, IN - Russell J. Cortright, 71, of Highland, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years JoEllyn, beloved children: James Cortright, Steven Cortright, Katie (Jake) Ewing, dear grandchildren: Abby, Livy Ewing, Jaxon Cortright, sister-in-law: Georgette Gagen, many additional loving family and friends. Russell was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Cortright, and niece Dianne Cortright, and four legged friend Mia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM-5:00 PM.

Russell was a loving husband, father and grandpa, and uncle. Russell was loyal to those he knew, and was always willing to help friends and family.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved