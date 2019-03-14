Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell W. Herlitz.

Russell W. Herlitz

MOMENCE, IL - Russell W. Herlitz, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2019 while on vacation in Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his life partner of 42 years, Brenda Hoffmeyer, his mother, Nancy Herlitz, his sister, Georgene (Dan) Rosinko, and his nephews, Austin Rosinko and Carson Rosinko. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Herlitz.

Russell was born November 15, 1952 and was a 1970 graduate of Beecher High School. He owned and operated the family business, Herlitz Masonry, along with his father for over 50 years. Russell loved to travel, his garden, his friends, and rock and roll.

At Russell's request, his remains have been donated to Science Care for the advancement of science. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at a later date.