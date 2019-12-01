Ruth A. Clark (nee Lincoln)

PORTAGE, IN - Ruth Clark, age 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: David C. (late Linda) Clark, Tom (Marsha) Clark and Mary Clark; beloved grandmother to numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Peyton Clark; parents: Edmund and Mary Lincoln; four sisters and four brothers. Ruth Clark, 1st cousin to Abe Lincoln, was born on September 30, 1919 in Cannelton, IN, which is on the Ohio River. She started her schooling in the Cannelton School System. Eventually the family moved north to the Gary area. During the Depression, the family was forced to relocate to Hobart, IN. From there they relocated back to Gary, where she attended Gary Horace Mann H.S. her senior year. Ruth met the love of her life (Peyton Clark) when she was working at Union Drawn on the East Side of Gary. They married in 1942. Ruth was basically a housewife and mother most of her life. Mom was a great and loving mother. She will be greatly missed by all of her surviving family. Mom had always wanted to pass since dad passed away in 2005. She was a survivor of what Tom Brokaw called The Greatest Generation. She lived through the Great Depression, The Second World War and the Conflict with North Korea. I will miss mom terribly, but I know she is now in a far better place. Love always, Her son, David.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday December 3, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Please call 219-736-5840 for information. www.mycalumetpark.com